Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $346.48 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.00 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

