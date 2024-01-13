Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEY opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.