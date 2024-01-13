Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Get Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.