Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,541,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.