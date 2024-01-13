Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Barings BDC worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $946.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

