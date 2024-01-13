Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of RLI worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RLI by 1,243.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RLI by 37,822.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 132,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $139.46 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

