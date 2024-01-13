Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,518 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $373.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.55 and a 200-day moving average of $467.79. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

