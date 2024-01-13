Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,834 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

