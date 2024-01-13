Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,012 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.