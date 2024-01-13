Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,496 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

