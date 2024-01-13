Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,327 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.