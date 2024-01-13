Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,988 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

