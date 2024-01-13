Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 318,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Cardlytics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $6.91 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $331,790.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $331,790.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,156 shares of company stock worth $694,984 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

