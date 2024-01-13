Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hess Midstream worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,372,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,496 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 176.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,056,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 268,855 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HESM opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

