Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $19.80 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

