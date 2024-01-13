Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

