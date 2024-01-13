Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $48.25 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

