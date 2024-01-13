Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

QUS opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.10. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

