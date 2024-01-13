Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 120,184 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

ILTB opened at $51.95 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

