Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.6 %

AOS stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.