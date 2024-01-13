Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $216.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $221.52.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.