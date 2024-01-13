Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,850 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE EIX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Edison International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.
