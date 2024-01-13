Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 57,520 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,847,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 253,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

