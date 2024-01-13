Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 58,313 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 661,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

