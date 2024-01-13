Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,149 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after buying an additional 685,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after buying an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,487,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

