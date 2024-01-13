Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 66,019 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Everi worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

