Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,652 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.