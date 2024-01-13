Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,912 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

CTR stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,626 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,049,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,932,190.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,436 shares of company stock worth $993,207 in the last three months.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

