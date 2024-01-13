Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 78,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,814,733 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 435,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

