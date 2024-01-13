Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BG opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile



Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

