Richard Agree Acquires 10,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ADC stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.
ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
