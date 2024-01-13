Sanjit Biswas Sells 87,127 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,002,184.96.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $33.18 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Samsara by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 15.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

