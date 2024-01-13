Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

