Scott Morgan Sells 5,017 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.