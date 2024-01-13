SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,658 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.26 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

