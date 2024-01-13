SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,480,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

