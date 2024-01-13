SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKE opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.18. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.