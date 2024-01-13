SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Mercer International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercer International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $654.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.78%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

