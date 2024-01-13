SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

MSBI opened at $26.00 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

