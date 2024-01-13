SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $30,038,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,976,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.