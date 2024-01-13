SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,896 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE ACCO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.