SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

