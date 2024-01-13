SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LEU opened at $54.52 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

