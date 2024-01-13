SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,514 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,934,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

