SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXST. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $47.88.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,317,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,317,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,755 shares of company stock worth $17,367,775. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

