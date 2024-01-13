SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bumble by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bumble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 319,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.79. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

