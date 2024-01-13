SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD opened at $1.40 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

