SG Americas Securities LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $13,056,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

