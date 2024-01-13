SG Americas Securities LLC Has $291,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 over the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $58.93 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.