SG Americas Securities LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after buying an additional 289,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,603 shares of company stock worth $2,831,190. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.